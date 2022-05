JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A homicide is under investigation in Jackson County Thursday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that a “violent crime” occurred in Jackson County and that, “there is no danger to the community.”

News 13’s media partners, The Jackson County Times, have confirmed that it was a homicide and that one person is in custody.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.