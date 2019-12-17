Homicide suspect shot and killed in Okaloosa County pursuit

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department And Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday afternoon. The shootings are be connected, according to Fort Walton Beach police.

The FWBPD responded at about 1 p.m. to a report of “shots fired” near 25 Walter Martin Road in Fort Walton Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center but did not survive her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The shooter fled in a Toyota SUV, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. Shots were fired and the suspect is deceased. No deputies were injured.

More details are expected to come later. This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.

