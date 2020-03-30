Homeschool help weather around mountains

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meteorologist Melissa Thomas takes us on a tour of weather around a certain landscape that Florida does not have, mountains! Rising air cools and sinking air warms, and these aspects of moving air contribute to unique weather around mountainous terrains. The cooling rising air, condenses into cloud and rains, then the sinking air dries out even more and warms, so there is very little cloud coverage and rain on the leeward side of mountains for the most part. Various aspects of the sinking dry and warm air also create fire risks for the land at the leeward base of mountains.
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.