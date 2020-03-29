Homeschool help thunderstorm phenomenon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meteorologist Melissa Thomas talks thunderstorm phenomenon called blue jets, sprites, and elves. Yes these are legitimate meteorological terms. Very rare flashes of electromagnetic energy that occur above thunderstorms. Researchers are still studying exactly what causes them over big thunderstorms, because they don’t always happen. NASA pictures of blue jets and sprites are included in this segment, but not elves as they occur so very quickly, and require a certain type of camera to capture.
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.