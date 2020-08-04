Homeless man charged with sexual battery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeless man sexually battered a woman after she went with him to an apartment that wasn’t his, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday morning when the woman met the man on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

“The victim told BCSO investigators that the suspect Craig offered to buy alcohol and did make a purchase of a couple alcoholic beverages at a gas station and gave her one,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Craig then entered an apartment using a credit card and invited her in, claiming the apartment was his.”

While inside the man started to touch the victim and when she refused his advances he put her in a “chokehold and sexually battered her,” deputies wrote.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a transient known to frequent the Thomas Drive area.

Craig Anthony Leibacher was charged with sexual battery, but additional charges are expected.