Homeless man charged in Bay Co. home invasion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeless man attacked a 95-year-old in a home invasion on Sunday, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

Michael Eugene Smith, 47, reportedly approached a 95-year-old man at his house in Cedar Grove and asked the man for money.

The elderly man gave Smith a small amount of money, according to the BCSO.

Deputies said they believe Smith later broke into the man’s home and placed him in a chokehold and hit him several times.

Smith reportedly stole the elderly man’s wallet and vehicle keys, and he drove away in the victim’s truck. The BCSO said the truck was later found abandoned in a parking lot on 15th Street in Panama City.

After a days-long investigation, deputies found Smith at a local motel and arrested him.

Smith was charged with home invasion robbery and grand theft auto. He was booked into the Bay County Jail Monday evening.

