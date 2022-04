SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A home on Fort Panic Road was damaged on Saturday.

South Walton Fire District and Destin Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire.

SWFD Advanced Life Support treated one person for possible smoke inhalation, however, they did not require transport to the hospital, officials said.

The fire has now been put out.

The SWFD Fire Marshal is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.’