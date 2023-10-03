HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington and Holmes County residents got their chance today to talk to their state legislators.

Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Shane Abbott held legislative delegation meetings in Chipley and Bonifay.

Eight people addressed state Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Shane Abbott in Holmes County

The majority of the comments involved infrastructure projects and first responder facilities.

Bonifay wants new sidewalks that will connect schools and childcare facilities on one safe pathway.

“Even in our own little town, of 2500 people, about five to seven times a year, we have a motor vehicle and pedestrian incident,” said Bonifay resident Emily McCann.

Bonifay Grants Coordinator Sierra Smith says children have no choice but to walk in the road to get to the rec center, and mothers pushing baby strollers struggle to get around town.

Washington County residents are also looking for infrastructure money.

“That’s three projects that are on the list,” said Washington County Commissioner Chairman Tray Hawkins.

Chairman Hawkins wants to add an operations center for the Wausau Fire Department, fix drainage and parking issues at the county commissioner building, and lastly more funding for repairing the incomplete Dumajack Road.

The county received $2.5 million for the road last year. They’d like one million more this year.

“It’s really encouraging to hear some of the progress of things that we’ve funded in the past and how those things are coming online. And but it’s also important to, you know, hear what folks are going through every day,” said District 5 Senator Jay Trumbull.

Representative Abbott and Senator Trumbull spent their afternoon conducting delegation meetings in Jackson and Calhoun counties.

The legislative session starts on Jan. 9.