HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday evening, a vehicle traveling on State Road 79 resulted in a vehicle fatality, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A white SUV was traveling south on State Road 79 approaching 6th Avenue Esto.

The driver was identified as a 75-year-old male from Bonifay.

The SUV left the road on the west shoulder, and the driver overcorrected and re-entered the road. The vehicle continued down State 79 onto the east shoulder striking a culvert. The vehicle ascended into the air, striking a mailbox. The vehicle came to a final rest on its tires, FHP officials wrote.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County EMS, Esto Fire Department, and Airheart, assisted at the scene.