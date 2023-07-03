HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man’s Tik Tok video is going viral.

Eugene Nadery was trying to get his pregnant wife, who thought she was going into preterm labor at 23 weeks, to the hospital when he was stopped by Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

The video captures Sheriff Tate writing Eugene Nadery tickets for allegedly speeding and recklessly driving.

The situation quickly escalated.

In the recording, tensions run high as Eugene expresses his concerns for his wife’s well-being, directly addressing Sheriff Tate. “Hey, if something happens like this, if something happens to her, it’s all on you, OK?”

Nadery told News 13 “I can’t see how you can look at another man while he’s trying to get his wife to the hospital and say, ‘I can live with that with my unborn child and my wife in danger.”

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying Sheriff Tate initiated the traffic stop because his vehicle was nearly run off the road by Eugene’s truck.

Watch the full Tik Tok below:

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.