HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has plans to train K-9s to be placed in Holmes County schools.

The school district will be taking in three dogs to be used for firearm detection and therapy.

Schools should be a calm and safe learning environment.

But with the amount of gun violence and school shootings in America, it can stir up uneasy feelings for both students and parents.

Holmes District Schools are hoping to ease those thoughts by introducing three K-9s as extra security.

“But the way the schools are set up, it’s almost like three zones. So, the idea is to have a dog for the western side, a dog for the central, and then a dog for the eastern or northern part. So basically, based on student numbers,” Holmes District Schools Superintendent Buddy Brown said.

The dogs will be used for detecting guns on school premises and as a bonus can be used for emotional support.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will oversee acquiring and training the K-9s.

“It’s a partnership between the school district and us. There’s a grant available through the state where they allow funds to be used to purchase dogs to detect any kind of gun or gunpowder or stuff similar like a drug dog,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

Holmes District Schools was awarded a state grant of $113,000 for training fees, dog food, and overall health maintenance.

So far the sheriff’s office has acquired two yellow Labrador retrievers to be trained, but they are still searching for a third.

Sheriff Tate says guns are not necessarily an issue in Holmes County schools but he wants the K-9s in place as a preventative measure.

“You want to get ahead of the game. So, if we could put a dog in a school to show our presence to keep that from happening, that’s what we want to do,” Tate said.

They’re hoping to have the dogs trained and on duty by the 2024 school year.

Tate and Brown say if all goes well, they hope to get dogs for all seven schools in Holmes County.