BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation.

Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous.

On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the grocery outlet in Bonifay. He’d been shot in the stomach, according to court records.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he died. McCullous was well-known and well-liked in the Bonifay community.

Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, is facing an open count of murder and armed trespassing.