HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Supreme Court has denied two motions by a Holmes County man now sitting on death row.

Johnny Mack ‘Sketo’ Calhoun has been sentenced to die for the December 2010 murder of Mia Chay Brown. Calhoun kidnapped Brown from her trailer in Holmes County, bound her with coaxial cable and duct tape and put her in the trunk of her car, and set it on fire.

Days later, authorities found Brown’s burned body and car in a wooded area in Geneva, Alabama. Calhoun was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder. In 2019, the state Supreme Court upheld the conviction and sentence.

But, Calhoun filed two more motions, claiming Doug Mixon, the father of his former girlfriend, confessed to a fellow inmate that he murdered Brown, then framed Calhoun for it.

This week the state supreme court denied the post-conviction appeal as well as a public records request involving the so-called jailhouse confession. Calhoun will remain on death row.