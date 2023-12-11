BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Sunday morning, Holmes and other adjacent counties were hit by a tornado and a strong storm.

Two warnings were issued.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Bonifay Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Sierra Smith.

The radar confirmed a tornado.

The first warning was sent out at 5:29 a.m. and the second was sent out at 5:47 a.m.

“We were under a tornado warning for, I say, maybe 30 minutes,” Smith said.

The warnings were cancelled at 6:03 a.m. Smith says the damage was minimal. There were reports of fallen tree limbs and a downed powerline.

“You know, there wasn’t any damage except two power lines and trees were down,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

Tate says the severity of the tornado was light but still recommends that citizens stay informed and know how to be prepared the next time a tornado arrives in Holmes.

The tornado’s strength was mild however the storm that was brewing in Bonifay was not.

“In the last 36 hours, we’ve responded to nine calls. I believe three of them were motor vehicle accidents. There was a structure for this morning and some debris removal from the roads, from the storms that we’ve had. There was an elevator entrapment at our local hotel,” Smith said.

During the storm, a structure caught fire.

At 5:49 a.m., Bonifay Fire Rescue received the call that a shed off Highway 177 had gone up in flames.

A tree nearby was struck by lightning… Igniting it.

“Were able to put out the fire very quickly and salvage some utility vehicles that were located inside of that storage shed,” Smith said.

Esto Fire Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, and Holmes County EMS were on the scene to assist.

Smith says she believes the shed was not a total loss and is still salvageable.

“We’re just taking it moment by moment. You can hear every there’s always something going on in the city of Bonifay or the town of Holmes County. So, we’re just staying on our toes and preparing for whatever comes our way,” Smith said.

Smith says no one was injured during the structure fire.