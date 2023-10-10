BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Holmes County.

A little before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy executed a traffic stop on a vehicle. They pulled over at a gas station on Highway 79, just north of Interstate 10 in Bonifay.

“The guy did not have a driver’s license so he brought him back to his vehicle so he could run him on his computer and the guy had his driver’s license on the phone so he was running it and basically, after he got through, he asked him about guns, drugs, and stuff in the car on his person,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

That was when the situation quickly escalated. The suspect allegedly tried to get away from the deputy and they began physically struggling.

“While they’re on the ground wrestling the deputy behind him, the individual was able to pull out a handgun and the individual then tried to rack a round in the handgun and try to aim it back toward a deputy and shoot the deputy and at that point was able to push him off and able to shoot the individual,” Tate said.

The suspect did not fire a shot. The deputy was not injured. The suspect died at the scene.

“What we preach is we want everybody to go home tonight, we don’t want to take nobody’s life but all of our officers, we want to be able to go home and to our families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement now has the investigation, which is common for officer-involved shootings. The deputy was wearing a body camera, and that evidence could aid in the investigation.

The deputy is on administrative leave during the investigation. Authorities have not released his name nor the name of the dead man. They’re only saying he was not from Holmes County.

—————————————————————————————————

A previous version of this story can be found below.

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead in a shooting in Bonifay that involved a law enforcement officer, officials said Tuesday.

No officers were injured in the incident. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Highway 79.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.