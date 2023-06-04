HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another major crash occurred in Holmes County Saturday night.

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling northbound on State Road 79 around 10:48 p.m. An SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 79 and collided with the sedan at the intersection of State Road 79 and County Road 160.

The man who was driving the sedan suffered critical injuries. The woman driving the SUV with two other female passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

The collision caused a complete roadblock on State Road 79 for an unknown time, but it has since reopened.