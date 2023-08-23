SAMSON, Ala (WDHN) — This week, U.S. Marshals arrested a Samson man after Florida authorities say he kidnapped a woman from her home in Bonifay, beat her, and took her to Western Geneva County.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, August 19, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies met with a victim at the Bonifay Police Department, who told authorities earlier that day, Myniko Harrison came into her home in Bonifay uninvited and began hitting her before dragging her outside by her hair. While outside, the victim tried to call 911 but was stopped by Harrison before he threw her in the backseat of his vehicle and began driving north on Highway 79, officials with the HCSO said in a release.

Deputies say when Harrison reached the intersection of Highway 79 and Highway 160, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and ran, but Harrison caught her and threatened to kill her if she ran or screamed again.

Harrison drove the victim to his home in Samson, where he finally let her leave, according to the HCSO.

After the victim reported the incident to the authorities in Holmes County, Harrison was arrested in Alabama by U.S. Marshals. He was charged with Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Depriving Someone of Making Contact with Law Enforcement, and Kidnapping with the Intent to Inflict Bodily Harm or Terrorize the Victim.

Additional charges are expected by the Bonifay Police Department and the Samson Police Department.