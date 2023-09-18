BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Since Bonifay Mayor Larry Cook took over after former Mayor Emily McCann’s resignation, he has received consistent backlash from residents.

In Monday’s special session, it was no different.

The Interim-Mayor was accused of a lack of transparency and possible conflicts of interest.

One resident, however, pointed the finger away from the Mayor and to the people, saying, “It doesn’t matter if Jesus Christ was behind that table, you all would be saying he’s corrupt. Everybody in this council isn’t corrupt.”

That resident, Jack Locke, spoke to News 13, saying, “[Bonifay] had the largest turnout so far that we had in the last election. And all of these council members are voted in. So I’m not defending necessarily anybody. I’m just defending the process.”

In the past two meetings, Cook has not responded to any public comments.