Poplar Springs sixth grader facing possible felony charge for school threat

Holmes County

by: Carol Wyatt, Holmes County News Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) –  A sixth-grade student at Poplar Springs School is possibly facing felony charges of written threats to kill following an investigation prompted by a text to the Suicide Hotline.

The student, an 11-year-old female, sent the text Sunday, Nov. 28, stating she was having both suicidal and homicidal thoughts and had plans to cause harm to another Poplar Springs student.

Officials with the hotline notified the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn launched an investigation and notified officials with the Holmes County School District. Deputies met with the child and her parents, at which time the child admitted to sending the text, as well as wanting to harm herself and another child at Poplar Springs School. 

The child was committed under the Baker Act and transported to a mental health facility in Bay County for further treatment. The case was presented to the State Attorney’s Office, and the child possibly faces charges of written threats to kill.

Holmes County schools, including extracurricular activities, resumed under normal operations on Monday, but were on heightened security “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Holmes County School Superintendent Buddy Brown.

“We take any threat to our schools seriously and will investigate and respond to ensure the safety of our students,” said Sheriff John Tate. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City man on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight tonight

Bay County to host Christmas at Harders Park

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/29/21

Mexico Beach to hold annual tree lighting and golf cart parade

Hanukkah celebrations in Panama City Beach

Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay Co. hosts annual Christmas tree fundraiser

More Local News

Don't Miss