Poplar Springs sixth grader facing possible felony charge for school threat

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A sixth-grade student at Poplar Springs School is possibly facing felony charges of written threats to kill following an investigation prompted by a text to the Suicide Hotline.

The student, an 11-year-old female, sent the text Sunday, Nov. 28, stating she was having both suicidal and homicidal thoughts and had plans to cause harm to another Poplar Springs student.

Officials with the hotline notified the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn launched an investigation and notified officials with the Holmes County School District. Deputies met with the child and her parents, at which time the child admitted to sending the text, as well as wanting to harm herself and another child at Poplar Springs School.

The child was committed under the Baker Act and transported to a mental health facility in Bay County for further treatment. The case was presented to the State Attorney’s Office, and the child possibly faces charges of written threats to kill.

Holmes County schools, including extracurricular activities, resumed under normal operations on Monday, but were on heightened security “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Holmes County School Superintendent Buddy Brown.

“We take any threat to our schools seriously and will investigate and respond to ensure the safety of our students,” said Sheriff John Tate.