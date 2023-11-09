PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Ponce De Leon Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready for a big Christmas shopping trip.

The department is holding its annual Candy Cane Christmas charity event this Saturday. There will be food, craft vendors, games for kids, and a mobile clinic.

All of the proceeds go to the department’s funds to buy holiday gifts for underprivileged kids. Last year, firefighters gave Christmas to 43 kids, providing toys and some of life’s necessities.

“We normally spend around $100 per child to make sure that they have something between clothes, a toy that they want, books, things like that,” said Ponce De Leon Fire Chief Doug Remmel. “Basically necessities for them so that they make sure that they have a Christmas.”

The event will be held at the Ponce De Leon Fire Station from 9 am-2 pm.