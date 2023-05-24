HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If he stays out of trouble a University of Alabama football player could soon return to the classroom and the field.

Tony Mitchell accepted a plea agreement with state prosecutors Wednesday over a felony drug case. Mitchell was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a felony. His attorney said under the deal+ the adjudication of guilt is withheld, he is required to go to drug counseling, perform community service and he must serve three years of probation.

If he completes those steps he will not have a criminal record.

Mitchell and another man allegedly led law enforcement on a 141 mph pursuit in March.

The men were reportedly on their way to Panama City Beach when they were stopped in Holmes County. The two allegedly had a weapon, marijuana, and more than $17,000 in cash in the car.

Mitchell just enrolled at the University of Alabama in January. He was a stand-out high school football player last fall at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Whether he will be allowed to return to college and to the football program is up to the university, officials said.

“I’m glad it was resolved in this manner because he is going to get some professional help and the door is opened for him to possibly return to Alabama football,” said Mitchell’s Attorney Waylon Graham.