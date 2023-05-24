HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a head-on collision on County Road 173, south of Budfield Road around 4:30 p.m.

Officials state that a 2019 Honda CRV was rolled on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder and a 2017 Nissan Sentra was in the ditch of the northbound shoulder.

The driver of the Sentra, a 26-year-old woman from Bonifay, succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The driver of the CRV, a 16-year-old boy from Bonifay, and the four-year-old girl passenger of the Sentra were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.