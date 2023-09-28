BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay man, accused of murder over the Labor Day weekend, is still in jail, held without bond.

Few people outside of Bonifay were even aware of the case, due to all of the turmoil that took place at the Bonifay Police Department.

On September 4th, Labor Day Monday, Bonifay police officers responded to a physical disturbance call at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue. Kaylynn Streight was reportedly arguing with her estranged boyfriend Tyler Pate.

“A gentleman was located on the porch indicating with his hands up that he was a part of something related to that incident, the officers made contact with him based on his appearance, he had, in fact, been involved in some type of disturbance at that residence,” Bonifay Police Chief Johnny Whitaker said.

The man on the porch was not Pate, but Streight’s brother Matthew Ryan Peoples. Peoples and his mother live next door. They decided to check on her in the heat of the argument, according to police.

Streight and her child had left the house, but things continued to escalate. Police said Peoples told them Pate approached his yard with his fists tightened. That’s when police say Peoples allegedly shot Pate in the chest. Officers arrived to find Pate dead.

“They found a body or an individual laying on the ground beside a vehicle and immediately began giving medical attention to him, during that time, he had succumbed to some injuries,” Whitaker said.

Peoples was arrested and charged with an open count of murder.

Whitaker became police chief as soon as former Police Chief Jimmy Macon was fired.

“My biggest concern at this point is just doing a case review with everybody that was involved and the State Attorney’s Office, FDLE, and the individuals within the department that was involved in that and going through the case and figuring out what we’ve done correctly, what we could do better what we could work on,” Whitaker said.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if Peoples should face additional charges.