HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Major changes are coming to a panhandle county.

Holmes County commissioners have approved bids for a Chipley-based company to build a new agriculture center.

In Holmes County, a facility that was lost to Hurricane Michael in 2018 will soon be coming back online.

The agriculture center off of Highway 90 although not destroyed was severely damaged.

“It was a staple to the community,” Holmes County Commissioner Clint Erickson said.

Because the AG center was renovated into the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, residents have been without the building for years.

“We had water leakage in the place. We had all kinds of other problems going on, and it just needed a lot of work,” Erickson said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners awarded ‘contracting unlimited’ to construct the new building.

Out of three firms, they had the lowest bid of $2.2 million.

The funding is coming from the Florida legislature.

“This was done through an appropriations bill two years ago from Tallahassee. And like I said, Senator Gainer and Brad Drake were the driving force behind this. And we’re thankful for them being able to do this when we had the opportunity,” Erickson said.

Gainer secured $4 million two years ago to completely revitalize the area.

“I’m looking forward to the community using this place again like it used to be back in the past. I’m looking forward to everyone coming together and being able to have our functions out here and being able to see everybody,” Erickson said.

The new AG center will be 14,000 square feet, 6,000 square feet bigger than the previous one.

Commissioners were so grateful for Senator George Gainer’s help that they named the government facility that houses the AG Center, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Emergency Services building the George Gainer Government Efficiency Complex.