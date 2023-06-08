HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead in a traffic crash on Interstate-10 Tuesday night.

According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near mile marker 95 around 11:30 p.m. The SUV was in the inside lane and merged into the outside lane, the front left side colliding with a tractor-trailer’s left side.

The SUV continued in an eastern direction, striking the left rear trailer before veering right and colliding with a guard rail, overturning several times into the center median, troopers wrote.

The vehicle came to final rest on its roof, the tractor-trailer came to a stop on the right shoulder of I-10.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old man from Mobile, Ala. died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 56-year-old man from Arizona suffered no injuries.

The crash is under investigation.