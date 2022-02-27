HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Development Commission unanimously voted to pay for the election that would place liquor by the drink on the ballot.

According to our media partner, Holmes County News Advertiser, the group voted to pay the estimated $22,000 for the cost of the election should the board of county commissioners agree to place the measure on the ballot.

County commissioners have been slow in making a final decision mainly because of the cost — the referendum wasn’t budgeted for the current fiscal year.

The development commission is expected to present their offer to commissioners when they meet again on March 1.

