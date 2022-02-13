HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County officials are looking to possibly get the issue of liquor-by-the-drink on the ballot.

The county commission will discuss how to get that item on the ballot at their upcoming meeting.

On Tuesday, February 15, the commission is expected to vote on putting the topic on the ballot.

Commissioners are in favor of the move, but there’s a hold-up— how to pay for it.

Referendums like this are not allowed to be placed on a general election ballot, which means should commissioners put the measure up to vote, it will be a special election.

It’ll cost $32,000 to put the issues on the ballot, and that wasn’t budgeted for this fiscal year.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the commission boardroom.