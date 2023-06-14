BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s still unclear if a Bay County woman will face charges for a fatal shooting at a Bonifay hotel.

The shooting happened May 29 at the Holiday Inn Express off Interstate 10.

Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators said they found 45-year-old Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley, in one of the rooms, with a gunshot wound to the leg. He died.

Lois Merkel, 58, was also in the room. She said the gun accidentally fired as she was handling it. Witnesses said they heard the pair arguing before the shooting. The State Attorney’s Office tells News 13 that their office and sheriff’s officials are examining the evidence and waiting on lab results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Merkel was arrested after the shooting on drug charges. Authorities said Wednesday it could be several more weeks before they decide if she’ll face charges in Hall’s death.