HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Holmes County High School students experienced first hand the potentially life-threatening consequences of choosing to drive impaired.

Friday afternoon, students got to see a mock DUI crash. First responders with Bonifay Fire Rescue, Bonifay Police Department, along with Florida Highway Patrol, Holmes County EMS and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in responding to the simulation which involved student actors.

Students got to witness the jaws of life being used along with other life-saving mechanisms used by first responders in emergency situations.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate lost two of his best friends in a car wreck while he was a student in high school and hopes the message sticks with teens.

“It hits home. Any opportunity I get to speak with kids in schools I hope to preach to them the importance of making good life choices,” Tate said.

News 13’s Tess Rowland was also there to share her story after surviving a crash which police said involved a drunk driver.

Rowland’s crash occurred 10 months ago and required her to endure six life-saving surgeries.

Her goal along with first responders is to encourage students to make good choices when it comes to getting behind the wheel while impaired before big events like prom and graduation.