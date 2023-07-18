BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) —Dozens of kids are tracking down bad guys and earning their very own junior deputy badge this week.

Holmes County Sheriff’s officials are holding their annual Junior Deputy camp in Bonifay.

they’re teaching the youngsters importance of law enforcement.

The Holmes County Junior Deputy camp began in 2010 and has been going strong since then.

More than 50 kids, aged 8 to 13, are attending the three-day camp at Northside Assembly of God church.

It’s designed to help build a bond of trust between Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies and the young people they serve.

“I just want them to have as much knowledge, let them know that we’re actually here to help them more than anything, because, you know, every one of us here that participate in this and try to help them, you know, we love the community and that’s what we’re here for,” said Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Segers.

Two Holmes County Fire Rescue helicopters greeted campers on Monday. They also learned about stranger danger.

On Tuesday, they watched a canine demonstration.

“We had Holmes Correctional Institution. They brought their tracking dogs. The kids got to go on a run, the bad guy went and hid. They get to go run with the dogs and found the bad guy,” said Lieutenant Adrienne Wimberly.

The kids also learned the ins and outs of life in an ambulance as a paramedic.

“Any time that you can make a kid smile, it doesn’t matter if you show up in a big ambulance, or you’re just speaking with them. That’s what life is all about. It’s making other people comfortable, making them smile and being part of the community,” said Holmes County EMS Paramedic Mike Avera.

The camp concludes Wednesday.

The children will receive a Junior Deputy badge, then cool off on some inflatable water slides.