BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last year or so, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies have been quietly assuming a new responsibility.

The county’s animal control department couldn’t keep up with the amount of calls it received each day, many regarding animal abandonment. Deputies had to handle the overflow.

Then 2 years ago, the county shut down the department, but the animal calls didn’t stop. They eventually asked the sheriff’s office to take over those duties. Since then, the operation has been running smoothly.

“We hired a guy just for that position,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate. “He works Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. When he’s out, the deputies pick up those calls until he can come back and follow up on them when he comes back to work. If we didn’t have that guy, it would put a lot of stress on the deputies.”

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has an animal control Facebook page where you can learn about abandoned and missing animals, or about animals up for adoption.