HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, a Westville man was sentenced to prison for trying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

At the Holmes County Courthouse, 61-year-old, John Edward McGlaun was sentenced by Judge Russell Roberts.

On June 21, 2022, McGlaun contacted what he thought was a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger. They arranged to meet at Holmes County Park. However, the girl was an undercover investigator. When McGlaun arrived at the park, Holmes County deputies arrested him.

This September, jurors found McGlaun guilty of traveling to meet a minor to commit unlawful sexual conduct.

Besides the 15-year sentence, McGlaun will serve 15 years of sexual offender probation.