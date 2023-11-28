BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County commissioners are also trying to land a popular travel center located near I-10.

The commission bought nearly 100 acres of land, southwest of the Bonifay exit off Interstate 10.

They took out a $4.4 million loan to buy the land.

They’ve offered Busy Bee’s owner 22 acres to build a new travel center like this one in Panama City Beach.

Holmes County’s Economic Development Director Joe Rone says he has a contract with Busy Bee to open by the end of 2027 or pay a $1 million penalty.

But Rone says there’s a second contract with Busy Bee that now requires a groundbreaking by the end of 2027.

Commissioners say they haven’t seen the second contract.

“Now there’s hearsay of another contract that, you know, wasn’t really agreed on by our board. And that’s the things that I want to make sure that we’re transparent on, to assure that we don’t have to have a you know, our commissioners now or commissioners in the future have to implement a tax for the decisions that have been made in the past,” said Holmes County Commissioner Brandon Newsom.

Newsom is concerned if the deal falls through, the county will be stuck repaying a $4.4 million loan with $228,000 annual interest payments.

He’s worried the county would have to raise taxes to meet the financial obligation.