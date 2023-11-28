BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County commissioners learned this morning that FEMA has denied their second appeal for road funding.

They’d argued that Hurricane Sally had damaged the roads, but FEMA disagreed.

Most panhandle counties have miles of unpaved roads. But Holmes County officials say their situation is worse than most counties.

“Most other counties don’t have unpaved roads like here we have we have the most that’s a that’s one issue we have different than other counties,” Holmes County FEMA Coordinator Bob Stinebaugh said.

County officials were hoping FEMA would agree that recent weather events caused road damage.

“The problem is that it washes out constantly. And it has a lot of clay, and it’s very slick,” Holmes County resident Andrea Jarrad said.

FEMA denied both appeals.

But commissioners are not giving up.

“There’s another process we can go through asking the state for assistance and through the political system on that basically what they’re saying is if you have enough of your citizens out there complaining,” Stinebaugh said.

They’re hoping to get funding through the Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program or S.C.O.P. for short.

“SCOP can be a dirt road to improved into a paved road,” County Commissioner Brandon Newsom said.

Tuesday commissioners voted to apply for scop funding for Highway 177 A and 179.

One resident is asking them to also consider Bowers Road in Westville. She says public works hasn’t been able to help.

“I think it’s likely they had said several times that it just wasn’t in the budget to come out there and do anything to the road. So that’s why I’m here today,” Jarrad said.

Jarrad worries her daughter or another driver may get involved in an accident if it’s not fixed soon.

Commissioners agree, but say any other roads will have to wait for now.

“It would be after March next year when we would start looking at the roads that we would try to improve,” Newsom said.

Commissioners say beginning in March, they’ll survey residents on their road priorities.