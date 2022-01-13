Holmes Co. schools to close on Friday for “wellness day” due to COVID-19

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County School Board announced schools in the county will be closed on Friday, January 14 for a “wellness day” in response to an increase of COVID-19-related illnesses.

Superintendent Buddy Brown said the school closures are because “Holmes County and the Holmes District Schools are seeing a spike in COVID and other seasonal illnesses.”

Brown said extracurricular activities are still on at the discretion of each school.

He also said this wellness day is in an effort for individuals who are sick can have time to recover and limit exposure to other people.

Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 18.