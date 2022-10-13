HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges.

Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under.

According to court records he was accused of repeatedly fondling and molesting two girls over 8-months previous to his arrest.

Stubbs cut a deal to plead no contest to battery and battery on a child, according to court records.

He was found guilty and ordered to serve probation, pay court costs and investigative fees, and perform 100 hours of community service.

Stubbs served as a Bonifay Police Officer, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy, and a corrections officer.