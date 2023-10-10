BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County High School’s annual haunted house fundraiser is back for the next few weeks in Bonifay.

All proceeds made from this event are given to the high school’s project graduation, which is a celebration for the school’s seniors.

You can swing by every Saturday for the remainder of October, Monday, October 30th, and on Halloween, which is on Tuesday this year.

Doors open each night at 7 p.m. and close around 10:30.

What makes this event so special is the Holmes County senior class did the majority of the work to build the haunted house.

“What I love to see is just the creativity that comes out in the most unexpected places,” said Holmes County community representative Jill Cook. “Watching them come together as a class and watching the community come together to support them, that’s always a tremendously rewarding experience.”

Tickets for this venue are $15 and can only be bought at the door.

The theme this year is ‘haunted halls of horror’… with school-themed terrifying attractions at every turn.