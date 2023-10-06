BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Grab your cowboy hat and get ready for the Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo.

The Bonifay tradition is back for another year and there’s quite a bit to check out on Friday, October 6th, and Saturday, October 7th.

Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights at Memorial Field

There will be a concert on both nights at 5:30 p.m.

The main attraction, the rodeo, starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All the money made from the rodeo will be given to a great cause for local Holmes County students.

“This is a big fundraiser for our community where we raise funds for the youth of our community,” said Bonifay Kiwanis Club Board Member Miranda Hudson. “We help with scholarships to college for our graduates, and we help the clubs in our community if they need funds to go on trips or for academics.”

Along with all the rodeo festivities, there will be a parade held both afternoons at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the rodeo can be bought at the gate or by clicking here.

For more information on the rodeo, click here.