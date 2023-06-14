BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, Bonifay City Council members voted to hire Jimmy Macon as their new police chief.

An army veteran and a career law enforcement officer, Macon said he’s been tasked with changing the culture of the Bonifay Police Department.

“We’re going to go out and do what’s right for the citizens,” Macon said. “We’re going to do what’s right for Holmes County, the visitors coming through and all of that. We’re going to treat people with respect.”

City council members created the opportunity for Macon during an emergency meeting on May 5, when they unanimously voted to shut down the police department immediately.

The move followed former Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells’ resignation and the suspension of Sergeant Jody Long.

Long was seen on body cam footage using excessive force on an individual during a domestic disturbance call. He is charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor battery.

“Due to the fact that we couldn’t properly provide law enforcement services to the city,” Bonifay City Clerk Rickey Callahan said. “We went into an agreement with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department to provide it until we could do the advertisements, do the interviews, and make some new hires.”

The Bonifay Police Department will resume law enforcement responsibilities from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office on June 20.

Callahan said the city will hire up to six more officers over the next month, bringing the department back to full staff.