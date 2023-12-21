BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bonifay will soon have a new city attorney.

Council members held a special meeting this morning to hire Jonathan Holloway.

Holloway has been practicing law in Crestview since 2007.

He’s been Crestview’s city attorney since 2019.

Bonifay will pay Holloway a monthly $3,000 retainer, which covers his first 12-billable hours.

After that, he’ll receive $300 an hour.

“Mr. Holloway brings to the city… experience. He’s the attorney for several taxing districts, Laurel Hill and the city of Crestview. And we would like to use his excellent expertise in the growth south of the interstate. I believe he’ll be a valuable asset to the city,” City of Bonifay Mayor Larry Cook said.

Holloway’s first day will be January 1.

He replaces former attorney Michelle Jordan who resigned earlier this month.