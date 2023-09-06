BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – In Bonifay’s emergency city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Emily McMann officially resigned, with Interim-Mayor Larry Cook taking her place.

Cook announced in the meeting that Police Chief Jimmy Macon had been terminated and replaced with former Florida Highway Patrolman Johnny Whitaker.

In his termination letter, Cook cites insubordination during an August 28th meeting, as well as an incident where he left a gun and his badge at a Golden Corral restaurant in Dothan, AL.

“I’m a little shocked, but at the same time I wasn’t,” said Macon.

Residents took to a Facebook page to comment on the moves, many of which defended Macon and criticized the mayor.

“The new mayor, Larry Cook, does not like the chief because the chief and his officers do their job,” said one Bonifay resident.

Many questioned why Macon’s termination and replacement were pushed through without a council vote. City officials say it’s within the mayor’s legal authority.

“According to our charter, you know, that’s actually one of the major responsibilities,” said Melea Flanary, Bonifay Charter Revision Committee Chair, “The chief of police and the city manager report directly to the mayor. So they have that authority.”

Macon can request a public hearing during the City’s September 11th meeting to respond to his termination. He did not say whether he plans to do so.

News 13 reached out to Interim-Mayor McMann for a comment. He declined, saying his termination letter speaks for itself.