BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than a year after shutting down, the Bonifay is looking to move into a bigger office space.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office moved from its previous location to its new offices at the renovated Agriculture Center on Highway 90. The Police Department submitted a lease agreement to the Bonifay City Council to attempt to fill that vacancy.

The department currently shares an office with the fire department.

“Here at the police department. We share the building with the fire department, the agencies growing a little bit here and a little bit there. So office space is concerning,” said Police Chief Johnny Whitaker.

Should the city approve the move, the agreement would then go to the Holmes County Commission for final approval. If approved, the department could move as early as December.