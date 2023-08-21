BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bonifay council members are considering shutting down the Bonifay Police Department for the second time this year.

Councilmember Larry Cook proposed transferring law enforcement responsibilities to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Police Chief Jimmy Macon says a disbandment could have negative effects on the city.

“I feel that is a blow to the officers, those here currently probably coming here. And it was a blow to the officers that actually have come on since I took over and got hired and things like that are a blow to the citizens of Bonifay,” said Macon.

Macon proposed an annual budget of $1.1 million, almost two times more than what the Sheriff’s Office charges.

Macon’s budget included increasing its staffing to ten full-time officers. He currently has five.

According to our media partners, the Holmes County Advertiser, residents voiced support for the department in a budget workshop last Thursday.

A decision is expected to be made within the next few days.