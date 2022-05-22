HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The third-annual Vortex Springs Rodeo took place this weekend.

Thousands of people came out Friday night, and the rodeo was expecting the same numbers for Saturday night.

In addition to the large crowds, the event draws in hundreds of professional cowboys and cowgirls.

The event saw about 100 roping teams, 32 female breakaway ropers, 16 saddle and bareback bronc riders, 35 bull riders and much more.

A portion of all ticket funds is being used to pay for reading programs, purchasing school supplies, helping fund the senior trip and purchasing graduation supplies for Ponce de Leon students.

A fun fact about the rodeo is that it is sanctioned by the Professional Cowboy Association and was voted as the PCA’s best new rodeo in 2021.