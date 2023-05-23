HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has learned that Alabama football player Tony Mitchell is scheduled for a plea hearing in his criminal case Wednesday.

Mitchell just enrolled at the University of Alabama in January. He was a stand-out high school football player last fall at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Mitchell and another man allegedly led law enforcement on a 141 mph pursuit in March.

The men were reportedly on their way to Panama City Beach when they were stopped in Holmes County.

The two allegedly had a weapon, marijuana, and more than $17,000 in cash according to Panama City Beach Police Chief Talamantez.

Mitchell informed the court he wanted to change his plea but the details of any possible plea arrangement are not available Tuesday night.

Mitchell is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, which is a felony.