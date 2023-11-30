PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Adopt a Grandparent is back in Holmes County.

5 years ago two sisters from Washington County thought it would help to start something that would bring joy to people who don’t have families. Over the last 3 years, they have partnered with the Happy Acres Living Facility. Over the years they have met the needs, but according to Happy Acres Manager Jade Brittingham, they still need some help.

“We do everything we can for them. But we really appreciate, you know, the community coming together and giving. And we really appreciate the adoptive grandparent because if not for the, We haven’t really had any other donations,” Brittingham said.

There are 34 men and 19 women at the facility. With almost double the men that means men’s items are needed most. However one of the sisters of the Adopt a Grandparent event Jessica Green says, they need other things as well.

“Personal care is a really good one. So, like, the body wash gift sets, the cologne gift sets for men. We had a conversation earlier about this facility especially, they really like different kinds of cologne, like AX, body spray, stuff like that. Also, blankets and beanies, warm socks, things like that are really good gifts,” said Green.

Green tells us where you can donate.

“We have one at Wewa and at Wewa Burglar’s Bait and Tackle Shop. We have one in Sunny Hills, Gigi’s Restaurant, and Country Store. We have one in Chipley Florida, which is Zensations Salon and Spa. And then we also have one in Caryville, which is right up the road. And it’s at Norma Jean’s Roadhouse.”

With the Winter season coming, warmer gifts would be best. Happy Acres Residents says, don’t forget about us.

“We just want everyone to know we’re here and that we do appreciate them.”

If you plan on donating in person you need to do it during Regular Business Hours.

You can also make monetary donations. For Cash App type in $irbzeb. For Venmo type in @irbzeb. For Paypal type this email address in irbzeb@icloud.com.

For the Amazon wish list click here.