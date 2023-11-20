BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials are making sure Bonifay residents are fed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Deputies are joining the First United Methodist Church congregation in handing out meals for the 5th annual Hope for the Holidays event.

The Sheriff’s Office is providing more than 30 turkeys.

The church brings bags full of stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and other traditional side dishes.

They’ll be giving the meals to families selected by Holmes County school resource deputies

“So everything was taken care of. Just like to say, there’s a tremendous amount of love in this congregation and the cooperation with sheriff Tate and him getting the goods where they need to be,” said First United Methodist Church member Robert Brackett.

Holmes County Sheriff’s officials are also accepting donations for the Hope for the Holidays Christmas toy drive.

Sheriff Tate says he’ll be making random traffic stops and handing out holiday gift cards.