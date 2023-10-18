VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Business will be blooming in Vernon on Saturday as the Black Barn Blossom’s company will host its second annual Sunflower Festival.

The Festival will flaunt its latest harvest in an event featuring over 30 vendors, a food truck, a YouTuber meet and greet, and three bands.

Organizer Gina Hamilton says last year, she expected 200 visitors. Her farm welcomed in over 800.

The event will also be welcoming to pet owners. Pets are allowed if leashed, and local animal rescues will feature animals that are ready to adopt.

To get tickets, visit their website.