HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County residents are still left wondering whether or not there will be a special election for liquor by the drink.

Commissioners were expected to iron out the details on Tuesday but put the issue on hold.

One issue they are running into is funding. It will cost $32,000, which is not in this year’s budget.

Commissioner Brandon Newsom said one solution would be for the county to pay half and the Development Commission to pay half.

“It has kind of got set back because we wanted to talk with the development commission about helping us fund some of that since they brought it to us and it was their original idea,” Newsom said.

The Development Commission thinks allowing liquor by the drink in Holmes County will give new businesses incentives to set up shop in the area.

They plan to vote on how to move forward on March 1.