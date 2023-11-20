BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County Sheriff’s officials opened the new station up to the public for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new 9,000-square-foot Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is 9,000 square feet.

“It’s something that the citizens of the Holmes County could be proud of for years to come,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

It’s the old Holmes County agriculture center on East Highway 90. The sheriff’s office received state funding to renovate the facility.

“We got county commissioners talking about building on to the existing sheriff’s office because we were out of office space and an appropriations come down from the state giving the county money to renovate,” Tate said

Tate said he and his staff had outgrown the offices they had on Oklahoma Street.

“We had investigators and deputies that didn’t have offices or were sharing offices,” Tate said.

Commissioners received $750,000 from state legislators.

The money went towards construction, TVs, desks, and other furniture. And it also saved a piece of the County’s past.

“Really beautiful taking an older building and remodeling it and giving, you know, the sheriff’s department an opportunity to grow and to have a very safe place to operate,” said (R) District Senator Jay Trumbull.

And they might get the chance to do it again.

The Bonifay Police Department is moving into the old sheriff’s building on Oklahoma Street. City council members approved the move last month.

The police department is currently sharing space with the city fire department.

“There’ll be plenty of room, plenty of areas to spread your wings and add to what we already have,” said Bonifay Police Chief Johnny Whitaker.

Whitaker said he hopes to be completely moved in two weeks.

Sheriff Tate said, if they need more room in the future they have the ability to build a second floor.